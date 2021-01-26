Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 45,534 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in NIKE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 8,670 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in NIKE by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,161,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $164,326,000 after buying an additional 27,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NIKE by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,756 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

Shares of NKE opened at $137.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.46. The firm has a market cap of $216.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.60, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

