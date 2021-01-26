Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,690,000 after purchasing an additional 315,814 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,504,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,338,000 after buying an additional 122,559 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,189,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,525,000 after acquiring an additional 782,186 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,514,000 after acquiring an additional 778,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,680,000 after acquiring an additional 235,994 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $62.31 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $62.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.87 and a 200 day moving average of $61.45.

