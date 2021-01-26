Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Post $0.55 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to announce earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.53. Starbucks reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

Starbucks stock opened at $103.45 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $107.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.64 and a 200 day moving average of $90.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $8,603,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 43,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

