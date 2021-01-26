LifeSteps Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,907 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.6% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New Capital Management LP grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

