Strs Ohio Sells 5,733 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,733 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $42,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Bank grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,843,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,707,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $279.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.49.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.20.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

