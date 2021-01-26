Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,295 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,849 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Intuit worth $69,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $374.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $373.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.27. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $398.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $190,046.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

