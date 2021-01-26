Analysts Expect ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) to Announce $2.71 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) to report $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ASML’s earnings. ASML reported earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that ASML will report full year earnings of $11.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.09 to $12.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.18 to $14.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ASML.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 1.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,820,232,000 after buying an additional 86,494 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,346,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,605,005,000 after purchasing an additional 101,923 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,347,501,000 after purchasing an additional 103,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $697,070,000 after purchasing an additional 23,546 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 29.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,903,000 after purchasing an additional 170,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $567.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $497.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $238.29 billion, a PE ratio of 63.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML has a 12-month low of $191.25 and a 12-month high of $573.80.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $1.8864 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

