Brokerages Expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Post $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Synchrony Financial reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Synchrony Financial.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $40.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.64.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

