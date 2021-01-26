Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,443 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,308% compared to the average volume of 143 call options.

KLIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 253,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

KLIC stock opened at $38.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.70. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.68.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $177.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

