D4t4 Solutions Plc (D4T4.L) (LON:D4T4) Insider Sells £372,073.20 in Stock

D4t4 Solutions Plc (D4T4.L) (LON:D4T4) insider Mark Boxall sold 130,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72), for a total transaction of £372,073.20 ($486,116.02).

D4t4 Solutions Plc (D4T4.L) stock opened at GBX 284.67 ($3.72) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 269.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 227.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £114.51 million and a PE ratio of 41.79. D4t4 Solutions Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 300 ($3.92).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. D4t4 Solutions Plc (D4T4.L)’s payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, customer data management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

