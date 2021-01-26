Boot Barn Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,941 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,190% compared to the typical daily volume of 59 put options.

Several research analysts have commented on BOOT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, 140166 upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.15.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $59.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.03. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $62.31.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $31,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $1,427,016.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,242 shares of company stock worth $2,780,615. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 47.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,981,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,905,000 after buying an additional 965,164 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,715.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 311,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 294,539 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,146,000 after purchasing an additional 82,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Boot Barn by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

