Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Stake Lessened by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lessened its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,239 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,947 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in Avangrid by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avangrid by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 19,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avangrid from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Avangrid in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.11%.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

