Ledyard National Bank Sells 1,560 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,934,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,646 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 381.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,969,000 after buying an additional 1,793,186 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,034,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,008,000 after buying an additional 1,179,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hefren Tillotson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,364.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 765,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,996,000 after buying an additional 712,977 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $101.31 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $103.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.39 and a 200 day moving average of $79.95.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.