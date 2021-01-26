KAMES CAPITAL plc Sells 7,847 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

KAMES CAPITAL plc lessened its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,847 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,492,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,125,000 after buying an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,968,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,144,000 after purchasing an additional 126,469 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,542,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,981,000 after purchasing an additional 42,107 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 840,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,830,000 after purchasing an additional 109,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 225.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 719,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,056,000 after purchasing an additional 498,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DSGX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens raised The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.10.

DSGX opened at $63.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.80 and a 200 day moving average of $56.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.93 and a beta of 1.19. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $63.73.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

