Ledyard National Bank Sells 168 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Ameren were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 115.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 126.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $75.08 on Tuesday. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $87.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.14.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $491,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

