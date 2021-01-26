Ledyard National Bank Sells 168 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Ameren were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 115.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 126.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $75.08 on Tuesday. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $87.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.
Several brokerages recently commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.14.
In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $491,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
Ameren Company Profile
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
