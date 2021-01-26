KAMES CAPITAL plc Buys 13,993 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,993 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned about 0.05% of Flowserve worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Flowserve stock opened at $37.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.81. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $49.41.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $924.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

