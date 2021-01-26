Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 806.6% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $7,387,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $366.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.29. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $179.45 and a 1-year high of $369.52.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

