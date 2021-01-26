New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $78.16 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 429,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,278 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of CME Group worth $78,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1,663.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CME opened at $184.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.02 and its 200-day moving average is $172.10. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,226,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $693,092.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,831.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $2,960,709. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.06.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.