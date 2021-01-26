Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) PT Set at €27.50 by Warburg Research

Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) has been given a €27.50 ($32.35) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.05% from the company’s previous close.

ARL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($24.12) price target on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €21.07 ($24.79).

Get Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) alerts:

Shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) stock opened at €19.36 ($22.78) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of €18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. Aareal Bank AG has a 52 week low of €12.28 ($14.45) and a 52 week high of €31.29 ($36.81).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.