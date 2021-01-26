GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,400 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GSK. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,665 ($21.75) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, CSFB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,732.38 ($22.63).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,416.30 ($18.50) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,377.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,450.22. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,847 ($24.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £71.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22.

In other GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 3,240,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, for a total transaction of £43,750,003.50 ($57,159,659.66). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 36,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, with a total value of £503,616 ($657,977.53). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,277,368 shares of company stock worth $4,425,400,191.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

