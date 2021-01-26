Rothschild Investment Corp IL Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,281,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,412,000 after purchasing an additional 115,008 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,993,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,901,000 after purchasing an additional 193,890 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 17.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,968,000 after purchasing an additional 634,410 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,532,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,761,000 after purchasing an additional 175,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Caterpillar by 34.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,547,000 after purchasing an additional 611,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Langenberg & Company cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.45.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $416,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $187.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $101.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $200.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.