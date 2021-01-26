New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 31,659 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,659 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $68,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.72.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $112.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,195.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

