The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,446,921 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 63,303 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of The TJX Companies worth $98,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $2,232,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $9,248,000. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Darrell & King LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Darrell & King LLC now owns 349,248 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $23,850,000 after acquiring an additional 49,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 783.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 88,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 78,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $65.68 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $70.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.86. The firm has a market cap of $78.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.37.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

