BigSur Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.8% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $171.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.85 billion, a PE ratio of -108.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $183.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 631,685 shares of company stock worth $108,558,291 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

