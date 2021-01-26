Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IFF opened at $116.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.14 and a fifty-two week high of $143.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

IFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.72.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

