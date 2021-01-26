Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in Welltower by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 67,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Welltower by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Welltower by 4.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 781,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,043,000 after buying an additional 35,344 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 101.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,215,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,043,000 after purchasing an additional 613,390 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 149.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $63.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

In related news, Director Philip L. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WELL stock opened at $62.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $89.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.79. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

