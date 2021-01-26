JustInvest LLC Invests $207,000 in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,063 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 961,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,541,000 after acquiring an additional 19,363 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

TMHC stock opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.81. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.93.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $473,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,153 shares of company stock worth $2,930,190. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

