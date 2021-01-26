Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 23,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Square from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.71.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $1,739,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,713,473.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.73, for a total value of $1,139,259.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,240,486.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,463,655 shares of company stock valued at $308,949,093. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SQ opened at $216.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.88, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $246.49.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.