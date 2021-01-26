Rothschild Investment Corp IL Grows Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA opened at $261.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $13.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.78.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

