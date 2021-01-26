Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 865.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Universal Display from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Roth Capital raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.88.

OLED stock opened at $247.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 111.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $105.11 and a 1 year high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.05 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

In other Universal Display news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total transaction of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Keith Hartley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total value of $2,133,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,126,867.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,467 shares of company stock valued at $14,295,738. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

