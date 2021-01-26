Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,048 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,809 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,306,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,383,000 after acquiring an additional 424,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.5% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,490,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,440,000 after acquiring an additional 339,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $209.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

