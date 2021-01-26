Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $1.29 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,915,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,036 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 463.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,107,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,429 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 245.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 857,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,591,000 after purchasing an additional 609,351 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $15,899,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 425,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 287,849 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KRE opened at $57.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.94 and its 200 day moving average is $43.85. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $59.86.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

