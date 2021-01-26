Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 71.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,427 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $82.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.90. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

