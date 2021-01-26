Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) will report $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Wabtec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $1.02. Wabtec reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Wabtec will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wabtec.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. Wabtec’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on WAB shares. TheStreet raised Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Wabtec from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Melius started coverage on Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wabtec from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wabtec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.88.

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $2,961,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 740,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,125,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,000 shares of company stock worth $19,159,885 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 152,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 674,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,408,000 after acquiring an additional 61,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 35,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAB opened at $79.13 on Friday. Wabtec has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $84.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is 11.51%.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

