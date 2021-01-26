Brokerages Set Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target at $90.17

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.17.

TMTNF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $75.00 to $91.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Toromont Industries stock opened at $70.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.20. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.03.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

