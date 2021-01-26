$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for General Electric (NYSE:GE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. General Electric reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for General Electric.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

NYSE:GE opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,880,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253,265 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in General Electric by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,190,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602,725 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in General Electric by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,035,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Electric (GE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.