$1.25 EPS Expected for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to announce $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. Edison International posted earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Edison International will report full year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Edison International.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on EIX. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Edison International by 3.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 68.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX opened at $59.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edison International (EIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.