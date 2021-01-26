Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Receives $179.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IFCZF shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Intact Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of IFCZF opened at $113.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.94. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of $74.23 and a 52 week high of $118.96.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

