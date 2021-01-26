Confluence Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $23,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $69,127,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2,043.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 340,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,592,000 after purchasing an additional 324,422 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,064,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,230,000 after purchasing an additional 236,451 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $15,087,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 85.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the period. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVS opened at $98.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.96.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

