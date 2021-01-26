Toth Financial Advisory Corp Makes New Investment in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 135.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,926 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter worth $168,328,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 123.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,925,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,705 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 6,673.3% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,229,000 after acquiring an additional 88,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

PLAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. FBN Securities increased their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.04.

NYSE PLAN opened at $69.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.94 and a beta of 2.05. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $76.37.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $2,696,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,585,091.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,181.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,395 shares of company stock worth $25,505,084 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

