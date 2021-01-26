Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will post earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.22). Live Nation Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.88) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 175%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($8.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.67) to ($8.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($1.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.97 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

LYV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Macquarie lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV opened at $69.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.46 and its 200-day moving average is $59.66. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

