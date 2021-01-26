Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 15,203 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 681,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,203 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of Gates Industrial worth $8,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 54.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 53.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 722,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after buying an additional 250,288 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth about $3,240,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 9.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 19,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

GTES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group raised Gates Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

GTES opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $15.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $712.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.