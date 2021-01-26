Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $5.91 Million Stock Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.54% of New Mountain Finance worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Ogens acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NMFC opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,170.83 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $14.45.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

