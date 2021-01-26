Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,018 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.42% of Veritex worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veritex by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 611,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,690,000 after acquiring an additional 256,745 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 21.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,110,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 194,231 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the third quarter worth $1,737,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the third quarter worth $1,534,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 86.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,918 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veritex alerts:

In related news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 493,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,334,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $193,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at $298,551.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,016 shares of company stock valued at $275,338 in the last quarter. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VBTX stock opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.77.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VBTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Veritex from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Featured Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.