Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 106,177 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 205.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,177 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Main Street Capital worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 2,066.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 474,624 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 31.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,111,000 after buying an additional 197,298 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at about $2,016,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 83.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 50,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at about $1,331,000. 19.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.23 and a beta of 1.42. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $45.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $51.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.59 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. Main Street Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.