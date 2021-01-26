KAMES CAPITAL plc Raises Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 154.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,055 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned approximately 0.22% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $18,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 238.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 67.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

In other news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $6,491,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,306. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $918,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 162,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,954,855.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $50,845 and have sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.09.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $81.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.