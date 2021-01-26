KAMES CAPITAL plc Has $27.69 Million Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

KAMES CAPITAL plc decreased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,157 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned 0.28% of Dolby Laboratories worth $27,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 497.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $94.58 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $97.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 91,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $7,945,402.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,709 shares of company stock worth $29,237,678 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

