KAMES CAPITAL plc Decreases Stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

KAMES CAPITAL plc cut its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,923 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 8,727 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned 0.95% of Perficient worth $14,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRFT. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,948,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Perficient by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,166 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $49,755,000 after purchasing an additional 115,330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Perficient by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,313,780 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $82,788,000 after purchasing an additional 101,044 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 336,165 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after acquiring an additional 98,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the third quarter valued at $3,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

PRFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Perficient has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Perficient stock opened at $54.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.86. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $54.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.30 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy C. Pechloff purchased 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.84 per share, for a total transaction of $40,186.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,239.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $289,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,853.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,277 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

