Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 1.03% of Resources Connection worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

RGP stock opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.47 million, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Resources Connection had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $153.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.32 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

