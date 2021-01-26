Welch Group LLC Invests $206,000 in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEP. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard bought 19,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.01 per share, for a total transaction of $983,727.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $56.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.95 and its 200 day moving average is $51.28. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $69.10.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The conglomerate reported ($3.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($2.96). The company had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.96%.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

